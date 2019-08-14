Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 378 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after buying an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $797,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after buying an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after buying an additional 4,950,748 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,486,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 705,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761,281. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.