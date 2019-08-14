Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 663.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 9,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $160.21. 892,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,484. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $158.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

