Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,348,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 47,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 326.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $8.70 on Wednesday, reaching $324.24. 1,331,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,727. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

