Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Holdings Cut by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $105,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,327.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.