Silent Notary Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Silent Notary has a market cap of $528,862.00 and approximately $120,438.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.01371131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, TOPBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.