Signaturefd LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

CI traded down $6.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.63. 47,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,469. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.58. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

