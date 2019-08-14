Signaturefd LLC Purchases 170 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 142,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $669,398. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.