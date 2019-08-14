Signaturefd LLC Invests $395,000 in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Park National by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Park National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park National by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,325,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park National by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Park National in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Park National stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $90.29. 873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,249. Park National Co. has a one year low of $79.27 and a one year high of $112.88.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.63 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

