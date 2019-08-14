Signaturefd LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after acquiring an additional 391,869 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,599. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,450.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,738,747.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

