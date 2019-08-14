Signaturefd LLC Buys 407 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

AerCap stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 12,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.86. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

