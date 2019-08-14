SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0509 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $905,596.00 and approximately $16,676.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,210.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.01858640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.48 or 0.03107172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00759687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00779793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00508325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00142319 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,777,650 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, C-CEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

