Short Interest in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Expands By 22.2%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,845,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 2,327,800 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

ZAGG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zagg by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zagg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Zagg by 0.6% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 343,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zagg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zagg by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 210,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zagg has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zagg will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

