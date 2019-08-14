Short Interest in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expands By 9.4%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 607,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get US Well Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on US Well Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 44,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,179. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. US Well Services has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.