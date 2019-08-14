Short Interest in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rises By 9.9%

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,327,200 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 1,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SYBX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 176,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39. Synlogic has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,844.96%. Equities analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Synlogic by 5,743.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synlogic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

