Short Interest in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Declines By 41.2%

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,819. The company has a market capitalization of $478.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.20. Star Group has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Star Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,442,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 134,300 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 560,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 155,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.