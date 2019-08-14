Short Interest in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Decreases By 50.0%

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Shares of SNFCA opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -0.03. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 552,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 133,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.