Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Expands By 43.6%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $210.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.64. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.78.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

