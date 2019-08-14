Short Interest in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expands By 30.3%

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 611,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 394.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Gabelli raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.76. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

