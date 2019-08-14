Short Interest in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Drops By 11.0%

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 85,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PKOH traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,742. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $347.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

In related news, insider Edward F. Crawford purchased 7,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.84 per share, with a total value of $233,798.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,510,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $72,059.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,613 shares of company stock worth $678,307. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 209,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 117,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

