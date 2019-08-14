Short Interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Increases By 23.9%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 663,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 34,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $310.90.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

