Short Interest in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drops By 37.4%

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMUX. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,394. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.68. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $372.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,731,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

