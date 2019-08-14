Short Interest in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Declines By 10.8%

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 367,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 593,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 472,088 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 119,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 13.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 284,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,872. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

