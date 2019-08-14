Short Interest in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Grows By 13.4%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,007,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 4,414,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Duluth by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Duluth by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 4,431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 547,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76. Duluth has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Duluth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Duluth to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duluth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

