Short Interest in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Decreases By 11.4%

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 124,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 107,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.32%.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

