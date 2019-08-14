Short Interest in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expands By 7.7%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,081,300 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 977,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,680,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CUZ stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 1,488,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.