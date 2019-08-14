Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Increases By 34.2%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,139,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 848,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $31,044.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 39,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,289.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,380,800 shares in the company, valued at $23,305,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 880,690 shares of company stock worth $3,223,227 over the last ninety days. 40.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 5,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

