Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Drops By 47.4%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 93,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 40.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 216,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.41. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

