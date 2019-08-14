Short Interest in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Declines By 27.1%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 535,600 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs during the first quarter worth $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $15.17.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

