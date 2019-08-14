Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Drops By 32.0%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 964,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Duane K. Kurisu purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,497.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,420.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul K. Yonamine purchased 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $255,790.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at $255,790.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,977 shares of company stock valued at $588,812 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 907.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 2,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $812.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

