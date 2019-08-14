Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Decreases By 13.0%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.21. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

