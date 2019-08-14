Short Interest in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Increases By 22.9%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,309,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 4,319,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $303,860,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.25. 827,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

