Short Interest in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Grows By 17.5%

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,907,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 11,832,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 112.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 425,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 187.7% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

