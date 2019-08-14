Shekel One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Shekel has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One Shekel coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Shekel has a market capitalization of $40,596.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shekel alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009611 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel Profile

Shekel (JEW) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 133,109,990 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . The official website for Shekel is shekel.io

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shekel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shekel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.