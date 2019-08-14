Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 62,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 352,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,571. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

