Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,320. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

