Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,113,000 after acquiring an additional 950,400 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,122,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,307,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,321,000 after buying an additional 91,309 shares during the period.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

