Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,717,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,944,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,818,000 after buying an additional 2,755,787 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,986,000 after buying an additional 1,174,300 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,756,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after buying an additional 549,115 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 183,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

