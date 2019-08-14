Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,775.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,718,000 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,700,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,913. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.73. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Prospect Capital news, insider John F. Barry purchased 137,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $873,899.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,218,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,646,735.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 408,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $2,608,852.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,938,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,427,279.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 610,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,141 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

