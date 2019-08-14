Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 103,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,101. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.59%.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $390,444.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

