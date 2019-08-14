Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $5.47 on Wednesday, hitting $160.17. 19,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,503. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

