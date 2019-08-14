SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,184 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $18,562,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,101,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,936 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 260,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 113,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics NV has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.02.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

