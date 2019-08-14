SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 119.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,024.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

