SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Legg Mason worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,074,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 298,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 235,890 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,137,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 179,268 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,824,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,060,000 after buying an additional 164,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 142,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Legg Mason news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $201,566.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $129,996.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at $990,644.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,378 shares of company stock worth $2,292,180 over the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of LM stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

