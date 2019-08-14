SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vereit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vereit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vereit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 116,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Vereit by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Vereit stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VER. TheStreet upgraded Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

