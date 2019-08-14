SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 72,280 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 671.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,280 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

PAGS stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

