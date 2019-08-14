SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 309.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 100,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $33,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,939,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.