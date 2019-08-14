ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,563 Shares

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.30, for a total value of $408,411.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $472,494.90.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $415,758.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 6,962 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $1,858,575.52.

NOW stock traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,266.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.84. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

