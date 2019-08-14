Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 15,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,967. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

