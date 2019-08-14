Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,741 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

