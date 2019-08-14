Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 1,558,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,594,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $30.00.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.